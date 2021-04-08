Greenway notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Greenway had a hand in Joel Eriksson Ek's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Greenway is up to 24 points, 57 shots on net, 42 PIM and 56 hits through 38 appearances. He's on pace for the best scoring output of his career, and he hasn't sacrificed his physical edge to achieve it.