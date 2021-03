Greenway posted an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Greenway set up Ryan Hartman for the opening tally 1:37 into the game. The 24-year-old Greenway reached the 20-point mark for the third straight year with his helper. He's added 32 PIM, 43 shots on net and 41 hits through 27 contests. The New York native is on his way to a career year in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.