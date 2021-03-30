Greenway notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Greenway earned the secondary assist on a Nick Bonino tally in the first period. That helper snapped Greenway's five-game point drought. The 24-year-old winger has produced seven points, 24 hits and 14 PIM in 15 games in March. Overall, he has 21 points, 51 shots, 50 hits, a plus-8 rating and 38 PIM through 33 contests. He's still on pace for a career year, with a chance to reach the 30-point mark for the first time.