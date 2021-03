Greenway scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Greenway set up Brad Hunt for a tally in the first period, then scored one of his own in the second. The 24-year-old Greenway has likely exceeded expectations in 2020-21 with four goals, 13 assists, 35 shots on net, 28 PIM and 32 hits in 21 contests. That's earned him top-six minutes at even strength, although he only played 14:00 in Friday's blowout win.