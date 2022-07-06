Greenway underwent surgery for an upper-body injury earlier in the offseason and may miss the start of training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's not guaranteed Greenway will miss any time, but it's a concern. The winger was hampered by an upper-body injury for a large part of April, but he was able to play throughout the Wild's first-round playoff exit versus the Blues. Russo didn't mention if Greenway is at risk of losing time to begin the regular season, so he can be penciled in for a middle-six role to begin the year.