Wild's Jordan Greenway: Inks entry-level deal
Greenway agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Monday.
Despite just one goal, Greenway impressed for the United States at the 2018 Olympics and will now join the Wild following the conclusion of his collegiate season. The winger racked up an impressive 13 goals and 22 helpers for Boston University this season -- just shy of a point per game pace. The 21-year-old will join Minnesota immediately and could make his NHL debut against the Predators on Tuesday.
