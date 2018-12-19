Greenway recorded one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to San Jose.

Greenway has had a rough December with just two goals in eight games. He logged a season-high 16:01 of ice time Tuesday which was a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing result. If Greenway's owners could have one thing this holiday season, it would be more opportunities with the man advantage. The talented winger is averaging just 17 seconds of power-play time per game in 2018-19.