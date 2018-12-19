Wild's Jordan Greenway: Invisible in home loss
Greenway recorded one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to San Jose.
Greenway has had a rough December with just two goals in eight games. He logged a season-high 16:01 of ice time Tuesday which was a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing result. If Greenway's owners could have one thing this holiday season, it would be more opportunities with the man advantage. The talented winger is averaging just 17 seconds of power-play time per game in 2018-19.
More News
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Bags pair of points at home•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Garners helper in road victory•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Two helpers in win over Blues•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: First goal in regular season•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Back with big club•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...