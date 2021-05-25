Greenway scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Shots were at a premium for the Wild on Monday -- they mustered only 14 as a team, but scored four times. Greenway's tally at 16:34 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old winger has only made a moderate scoring impact with three points and seven shots on goal through five postseason contests. He's added 26 hits, showing off some of his usual physicality in a top-six role.