Greenway (upper body) might join the Wild for their upcoming road trip that begins Nov. 8 against Los Angeles, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Greenway hasn't played since Oct. 20, because of the upper-body injury. When he's healthy, he'll likely find himself on the Wild's second or third line. His return might also push Mason Shaw out of the lineup, though Shaw recorded two points in Minnesota's 4-3 shootout win against Chicago on Sunday and could make the Wild's decision tough if he continues his strong play.