Wild's Jordan Greenway: Nice start to new year
Greenway has points in two of his first three games of 2019.
Minnesota's second-round (50th overall) pick from the 2015 draft wasn't able to get in on the team's lone goal in Monday's shutout win over the Habs, but Greenway is still performing as well as anyone could have hoped for a guy only averaging 12:35 of ice time. He's scored seven times to go along with six helpers through 40 games.
