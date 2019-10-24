Wild's Jordan Greenway: No-go against Nashville
Greenway (illness) won't play Thursday against the Predators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Greenway was dealing with an upper-body issue earlier this week, but it's actually an illness that will keep him out of Thursday's contest. The 22-year-old winger, who's picked up five assists in nine games this campaign, will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with L.A.
