Wild's Jordan Greenway: Not ready yet
Greenway (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Greenway shouldn't be out much longer, and his next chance to crack the lineup will be Tuesday against the Stars. In the meantime, Mats Zuccarello will return to a second-line role while Ryan Donato and Gerald Mayhew will remain in the lineup.
More News
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: No-go against Nashville•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Taking trip to Music City•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Begins season on third line•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Solid in first full NHL campaign•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.