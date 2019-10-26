Greenway (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Boudreau said Greenway shouldn't be out much longer, and his next chance to crack the lineup will be Tuesday against the Stars. In the meantime, Mats Zuccarello will return to a second-line role while Ryan Donato and Gerald Mayhew will remain in the lineup.

