Wild's Jordan Greenway: Notches apple Tuesday
Greenway dished a power-play assist while skating in 13:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Vegas.
The 23-year-old picked up the primary helper on the Joel Eriksson Ek's goal which proved to be the decisive tally in the game. Greenway has now produced two assists, three shots and five blocks in his past three games. He appears on track for his career-best season, currently sitting at 21 points in 54 contests thus far.
