Greenway recorded an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Greenway made a slick pass to help out on Kirill Kaprizov's goal at 7:57 of the first period. The 24-year-old Greenway has five goals, 17 assists, 53 shots on net, 52 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 35 appearances. He's a physical winger with solid defensive play that's allowed him to earn more ice time in 2020-21.