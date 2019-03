Greenway provided two assists in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

The winger has had some ups and downs in his first full season at the NHL level, but the two helpers put him at 21 points in 64 contests. In Greenway's last five games, he's produced two goals and two assists, but this came on the heels of an eight-game pointless run. The second round pick from 2015 will need to find consistency before he can be trusted more widely in fantasy.