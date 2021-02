Greenway scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Greenway got the Wild on the board in the first period and set up Jonas Brodin for the game-winner just 18 seconds into overtime. The 24-year-old Greenway is up to two tallies, eight assists, 14 shots on goal, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 10 games. The second-round pick from 2015 looks poised for a breakout year -- fantasy managers in need of a well-rounded winger can give Greenway a look.