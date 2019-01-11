Greenway finished with a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 21-year-old scored the game's first goal, and with it, now has three points in his first five games of the new year. Currently sitting at eight goals and 14 points through 42 games, Greenway continues to learn on the fly in what is his first full NHL season. Averaging 12:39 of ice time and just 0:26 with the man advantage, the youngster has been used quite sparingly in 2018-19. That said, he is young and should only get better with time, so holding onto him is advisable, especially for those competing in dynasty formats.