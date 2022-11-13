site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Out for two more games
Greenway (upper body) is expected to miss the next two games, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Greenway will sit out Sunday's game against San Jose and won't travel with the Wild for Tuesday's contest versus Nashville. He has been out of action since Nov. 8.
