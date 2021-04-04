Greenway recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Greenway set up Joel Eriksson Ek for what would be the game-winning goal at 7:08 of the third period. The 24-year-old Greenway has assists in three of the last four games. The New York native is up to 23 points, 54 shots on net, 53 hits and 40 PIM through 36 contests. His physical edge and a leap in scoring production from 2019-20 (28 points in 67 games) makes Greenway a solid fantasy winger.