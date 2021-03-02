Greenway scored a goal on four shots and dished out three hits Monday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Greenway got the Wild on the board with an unassisted tally midway through the second period, sending a soft shot on goal and pouncing on his own rebound. The goal was Greenway's first since Jan. 31 and extended his point streak to three games, during which he has four points and 11 shots on goal. The 24-year-old was a force for the Wild on Monday and now has 15 points with a career-best plus-8 rating in 22 games.