Greenway (illness) is expected to play Tuesday against the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Greenway, who sat out Sunday's game versus the Blues, was back on the ice for the morning skate. He is slated to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. Greenway has provided six points, 30 shots on goal and 28 hits in 22 games this season.