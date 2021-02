Greenway notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Greenway set up Joel Eriksson Ek in the first period, closing a run of three goals in 3:03 for the Wild. The 24-year-old Greenway has collected two goals, 10 helpers, 23 shots on net, 24 hits and 24 PIM through 17 outings in 2020-21. His step forward on offense this year has earned him top-six minutes in recent games, and a rough playing style should keep him on the fantasy radar even if his scoring rate dips.