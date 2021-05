Greenway recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Greenway earned the secondary helper on Jonas Brodin's game-winning goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Greenway has 31 points (six tallies, 25 helpers), 74 shots, 78 hits and 49 PIM in 51 appearances. He's been an effective playmaker in a top-six role during his breakout campaign.