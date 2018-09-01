Greenway is expected to be an NHL mainstay, the Star Tribune reports.

While the burgeoning winger only appeared in 11 games as a rookie last season, Greenway held his own against Winnipeg with one goal, one assist and a plus-2 rating in the conference quarterfinals of the 2018 playoffs. "He's an intelligent player," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He'll play a lot of preseason games. If he's up for it, then that's great. I hope he comes in and does great because I think he can be a good player." Listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Greenway seemingly has little trouble muscling his way through the attacking zone. Between his physical attributes and the coach speaking highly of him ahead of training camp, fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on the 2015 second-round (50th overall) draft pick.