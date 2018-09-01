Wild's Jordan Greenway: Ready for full-time role in NHL
Greenway is expected to be an NHL mainstay, the Star Tribune reports.
While the burgeoning winger only appeared in 11 games as a rookie last season, Greenway held his own against Winnipeg with one goal, one assist and a plus-2 rating in the conference quarterfinals of the 2018 playoffs. "He's an intelligent player," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He'll play a lot of preseason games. If he's up for it, then that's great. I hope he comes in and does great because I think he can be a good player." Listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Greenway seemingly has little trouble muscling his way through the attacking zone. Between his physical attributes and the coach speaking highly of him ahead of training camp, fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on the 2015 second-round (50th overall) draft pick.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...