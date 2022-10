Greenway (upper body) will be added to the active roster and make his season debut Thursday versus Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Greenway will likely slot into a bottom-six role against the Canucks. The 25-year-old winger notched 10 goals, 27 points, 110 shots, 69 PIM and 155 hits through 62 contests last campaign, giving him some value in fantasy leagues that reward the rough stuff.