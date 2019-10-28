Wild's Jordan Greenway: Ready to play Tuesday
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Greenway (illness) is healthy and is expected to play Tuesday against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Boudreau also said Kevin Fiala (lower body) is good to go, so the Wild have decisions to make with 13 healthy forwards. However, it's highly unlikely they healthy scratch Greenway after he posted five assists in five games leading up to his sickness. It's unclear where he'll fit into the lineup, but Greenway should find power-play minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.