Coach Bruce Boudreau said Greenway (illness) is healthy and is expected to play Tuesday against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boudreau also said Kevin Fiala (lower body) is good to go, so the Wild have decisions to make with 13 healthy forwards. However, it's highly unlikely they healthy scratch Greenway after he posted five assists in five games leading up to his sickness. It's unclear where he'll fit into the lineup, but Greenway should find power-play minutes.