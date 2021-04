Greenway provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Greenway set up Joel Eriksson Ek's tally at 15:11 of the first period. The 24-year-old Greenway has 25 points (five goals, 20 helpers), 62 shots on net, 65 hits and 44 PIM through 43 games. He's regressed a bit on offense lately, with just six assists through his last 17 outings.