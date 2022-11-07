Greenway (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Greenway, who last played Oct. 20 versus Vancouver, has been limited to just one game this season due to injuries. Greenway is slated to play alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matthew Boldy in his return.
