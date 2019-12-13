Greenway had a goal, an assist and a fight in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The Gordie Howe hat trick was secured when Greenway didn't take kindly to a hit on Luke Kunin that was dished out by Darnell Nurse, and the two when toe-to-toe. The hope for Greenway is that he'll gain some confidence, as he's now up to 12 points, 40 shots, and 52 hits in 30 games this year. Along with Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek, the three have combined for strong chemistry on the team's third line this season.