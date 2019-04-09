Minnesota reassigned Greenway to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

AHL Iowa still has two games remaining on its schedule, so Greenway will head down to get a little more ice time before the 2018-19 campaign officially comes to an end. The 2015 second-round pick was pretty solid during his first full season with the big club, notching 12 goals and 24 points in 81 appearances.

