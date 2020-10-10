Greenway agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.2 million deal with Minnesota on Saturday.

Greenway ended the year stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered just three assists. Despite the poor finish, the 22-year-old winger still ended the year with career highs in assists (20), points (28) and ice time per game (14:10). With the departures of Mikko Koivu and Eric Staal, there will be openings on the power play which could provide Greenway the opportunity to top the 30-point mark this year.