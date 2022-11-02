Greenway (upper body) took part in Wednesday's optional skate but won't be in the lineup to face Seattle on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Greenway has logged just one game for the Wild this season due to injury but seems to be on track for a return soon. With several other forwards injured, including Marcus Foligno (upper body) and Ryan Hartman (upper body), Minnesota will be forced to dress seven defensemen against the Kraken. Once cleared to play, Greenway should be in the mix for a top-nine spot and could even challenge for a bigger role down the stretch.