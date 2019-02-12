Wild's Jordan Greenway: Slow start to new month
Greenway has just one assist and a minus-2 rating in six games since the calendar turned to February.
The 2015 second-round pick has struggled some in his first full season with the big club, racking up just 17 points in 55 games. Greenway has been playing on the second line some, but he is averaging just 12:57 of ice time and 0:28 on the power play. Though the 22-year-old has had a slow start, he is still a raw talent and could only get better with age, making him a fantasy asset in dynasty formats.
