Greenway registered a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Greenway got some power-play time with the result already decided, and he made the most of it by setting up linemate Ryan Hartman for the final tally. The 22-year-old winger has 18 points, 57 shots on goal, 70 hits and 39 PIM through 46 contests. Greenway can help fantasy owners in deeper formats since he's unafraid to mix things up physically.