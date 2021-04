Greenway scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Greenway's second-period tally snapped a 21-game goal drought. The winger had just seven assists in that span. The 24-year-old is up to six goals, 26 points, 66 shots on net, 67 hits and 44 PIM through 44 contests, mainly in a middle-six role.