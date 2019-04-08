Wild's Jordan Greenway: Solid in first full NHL campaign
Greenway produced 12 goals and 24 points while averaging 13:38 of ice time in 81 games this season.
Greenway was solid during his first full NHL campaign, receiving 40 seconds of average power-play ice time throughout the season as well. Ups and downs for the 22-year-old were expected, and Greenway ended the season with just two points in his last 15 games. The Boston University product is still on his entry-level contract, so he's a solid dynasty league stash with large upside possibility going forward.
