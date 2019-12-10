Greenway has three points while averaging 14:44 of ice time in the past 10 games.

Greenway has been a mainstay on the Wild's third line, specifically playing with fellow youngsters Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek. Greenway has yet to really establish himself at the NHL level, averaging just 0.31 points per game to this point in his career. He does establish himself on the defensive side, however, dishing out 49 hits and 15 blocks this campaign. The 22-year-old's fantasy value still lies in dynasty leagues for the time being.