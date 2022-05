Greenway scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Greenway has earned a goal and an assist in the last two contests. His first-period tally opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game. The 25-year-old winger has been a regular fixture on the third line lately. He finished the regular season with 10 goals, 17 assists, 155 hits, 110 shots on net, 69 PIM and a plus-26 in 62 appearances.