Greenway logged 17:46 of ice time and was a minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

After scoring his 12th goal of the season Friday, Greenway followed it up will a poor performance. The 22-year-old has seem to hit a bit of a rookie slump in his past 10 games, collecting just two points and is a minus-6 in that span. With 23 points in 75 games this campaign, Greenway is a solid dynasty league stash, but doesn't provide much fantasy value the rest of this season.