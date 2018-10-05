Greenway skated to a minus-2 rating against a pointless effort in Thursday's 4-1 season-opening loss to the Avalanche.

Greenway's comes with high expectations as Minnesota's second-round (50th overall) pick from the 2015 draft. He's expected to seize a full-time role at the top level this season, and it's likely going to take a string of poor performances from the winger for Wild brass to alter those plans.