Wild's Jordan Greenway: Takes 14 shifts in debut

Greenway logged 10:01 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville.

After inking his entry-level deal Monday, Greenway immediately entered the lineup and skated primarily in a third-line role Tuesday. He posted 13 goals and 22 assists with Boston University this season and also played for the United States at the 2018 Olympics. It's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach with Greenway at this stage of the fantasy season unless he's promoted to a scoring role in short order.