Wild's Jordan Greenway: Taking trip to Music City
Greenway (upper body) will travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Predators.
This is just a one-game road trip for the Wild, so it's a favorable sign for Greenway's status that he's being brought along. The 22-year-old winger still hasn't been given the green light, but Thursday's morning skate should give us a better indication of whether he'll be good to go.
