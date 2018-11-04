Wild's Jordan Greenway: Two helpers in win over Blues
Greenway picked up two assists while adding a shot, a blocked shot, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
It was the first multi-point game of the 21-year-old's NHL career, and after managing only one assist in the first nine games of the season to earn a brief demotion to the AHL, Greenway now has three points in his last three games since being recalled. The 2015 second-round pick still has more potential than polish, but he's showing signs of becoming a useful fantasy asset.
