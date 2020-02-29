Wild's Jordan Greenway: Two-point performance Friday
Greenway picked up two assists in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
He also added three shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Greenway is growing more comfortable on offense in his second full NHL campaign, and he now has two goals and eight points in the last 11 games.
