Greenway scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Greenway and linemate Joel Eriksson Ek assisted on each other's goals in the contest. That duo, with Marcus Foligno, combined for five points Friday. Greenway added four shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating for a sturdy stat line. The 24-year-old is up to a goal and four assists with a plus-6 rating and eight PIM in five outings. Greenway had 28 points and 95 hits in 67 contests last year, but he's on pace for better scoring numbers in 2020-21.