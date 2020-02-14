Greenway had a goal and an assist with two shots and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Greenway deflected a Jonas Brodin shot to give the Wild a seemingly comfortable 3-1 lead with 2:07 left in the second period. He also assisted on a Brodin goal late in the first period. It was Greenway's first multi-point game in two months, dating back to a two-point effort Dec. 12. The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games (one goal, three assists) and has seven goals and 23 points in 55 games on the year. His next point will match the 24 he had during the entire 2018-19 season.