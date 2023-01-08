site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Unavailable Sunday
Greenway (illness) will not dress Sunday against St. Louis.
Minnesota will dress seven defensemen due to Greenway's absence. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Rangers.
