site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-jordan-greenway-will-not-play-saturday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Will not play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Greenway (upper body) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Carolina.
Greenway has only played in two games this season with nary a point. He could return as early as Wednesday when the Wild take on the Jets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read