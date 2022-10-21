Greenway (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Boston, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Greenway made his season debut Thursday, but it was short-lived after he suffered another injury throwing a hit in the first period. Head coach Dean Evason said this was a new issue from the upper-body injury that previously kept him out for the first week of the season. Greenway's earliest opportunity to return is now Tuesday in Montreal.
