Benn signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Wild on Friday.

Benn drew into 39 games split between the Canucks and the Jets last season, picking up one goal and 10 points while averaging 14:45 of ice time per contest. The 34-year-old vet will likely serve as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Minnesota in 2021-22, so don't expect him to be a reliable fantasy play.